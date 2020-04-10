WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said an incident involving a man showing up at the doors of Winnipeg’s Misericordia Health Centre with a gunshot wound on Wednesday was domestic in nature.

Police said they were notified of the incident just before midnight.

Once officers found the victim, he was treated by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and then taken to the Health Sciences Centre. He is in stable condition.

Winnipeg police investigated and arrested a man.

They described the incident as ‘domestic in nature,’ noting those involved were known to each other.

Police said the suspect drove to a neighbourhood in the St. James-Assiniboia area and got into a dispute with the victim and a woman who were driving in another vehicle. Officers allege the suspect then shot at the other vehicle, striking the vehicle and just missing the woman.

Police said the victims drove away, and the suspect chased after them while continuing to shoot. The victims managed to get away from the suspect and get to a hospital.

Ryan Blandford, 23, has been charged with several offences, including two counts of attempt to commit murder. He’s in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.