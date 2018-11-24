

CTV Winnipeg





A man is in custody after he carried a gun inside a North End youth resource centre Friday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers say they got a call around 9:30 p.m. about a man with a firearm making threats on Selkirk Ave. near Salter Ave.

Shortly after, police say they got another call about the man asking to use the phone at the resource centre.

Police arrested him and seized a loaded improvised pipe gun.

Cody Henry Bousquet, 27, faces several weapons charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

He was detained in custody.