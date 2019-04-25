The city manager heading up the investigation into the property department is resigning.

The city confirmed manager of labour relations Robert Kirby is leaving, with his last day on May 24. He is taking a job in another province.

In a letter to city council CAO Doug McNeil said Kirby is in charge of the property inspector probe and is also in the middle of negotiations with the transit union.

"In regards to the staff investigations, the initial investigations are near completion, and we are confident that Robert will be able to conclude this work before his departure," wrote McNeil

McNeil said a senior labour relations officer will join the negotiating team to help on the transit file.

McNeil also said the city is disappointed Kirby is quitting but wishes him the best.

The city launched the inspectors probe after a private investigator alleged more than a dozen property inspectors were caught on video doing personal activities during work hours.