WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is adding 60 nursing positions for those who want to work in critical care to help with the COVID-19 pandemic’s third wave.

The province made this announcement at a technical briefing on Friday.

According to the province, these are full-time equivalent positions at the Brandon, Grace, HSC, and St. Boniface hospitals. Once these nurses are hired, they will support an increased bed base for the foreseeable future.

Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, said these 60 nurses are not a “quick fix,” but rather will help in the medium to longer-term.

This is a developing story. More details to come.