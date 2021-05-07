WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s second COVID-19 vaccine supersite is set to open on Friday.

The new supersite will be located at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North, at 770 Leila Ave. The city’s other super site is located at the RBC Convention Centre.

This facility is the sixth supersite to open in the province. Some of the other cities in Manitoba that have COVID-19 super sites are Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk and Morden.

Those eligible can book an appointment at one of these sites online or by calling 1-844-626-8222 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Manitoba has continued to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility over the last few weeks.

Most recently, the province opened up eligibility to all Manitobans aged 45 and older and all Indigenous people 18 years of age and older.

As of Thursday afternoon, Manitoba has received 657,660 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 519,507 of which have been administered.

The new supersite opens at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come.