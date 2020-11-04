Advertisement
Manitoba adding testing sites for COVID-19
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. With students and teachers preparing to return to classrooms across the country this month, experts say ramping up testing protocols is one way to help provide a safe transition back to school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Wednesday that it is adding two new testing sites that will open this week.
Winkler will see the first at 485 George Ave. It will begin operation on Nov. 5.
It is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and then from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The second site will be in Winnipeg and will be a drive-up location.
The province is setting it up at the University of Manitoba's SmartPark at 1 Research Rd.
It is set to open on the weekend, on Nov. 8. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.