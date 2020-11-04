WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Wednesday that it is adding two new testing sites that will open this week.

Winkler will see the first at 485 George Ave. It will begin operation on Nov. 5.

It is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and then from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The second site will be in Winnipeg and will be a drive-up location.

The province is setting it up at the University of Manitoba's SmartPark at 1 Research Rd.

It is set to open on the weekend, on Nov. 8. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.