WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are advising the public about 14 more COVID-19 variant cases on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 13 are the B.1.1.7 variant which was first found in the United Kingdom and the other case was the B.1.3.5.1 variant first found in South Africa.

There have been 55 variant cases in Manitoba—43 of the B.1.1.7 variant and 12 of the B.1.3.5.1 variant.

Officials also announced 111 new cases; however, one previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

There have been 32,903 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent in Manitoba and 3.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

The new cases include 71 from the Northern Health Region, 31 from the Winnipeg region, five in the Southern Health Region, three in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and one in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported for the second consecutive day. Since March 2020, 917 deaths have been reported.

Manitoba currently has 989 active cases and 30,997 people have recovered.

There are 58 people in hospital who have active cases of COVID-19; 10 of those people are in intensive care.

There are an additional 93 people in hospital who are no longer infectious, but still require care, including 12 in ICU.

On Monday, 1,515 tests were completed, bringing the total to 552,738 since February 2020.

COVID-19 EXPOSURE IN STEINBACH

Officials are also warning Manitobans about a possible COVID-19 exposure in Steinbach.

The exposure incident happened on the morning of March 12 until about 1 p.m. at Wilson Court, located at 301 Kroeker Ave.

If anyone develops symptoms after attending that location, they are asked to go for testing and self-isolate.