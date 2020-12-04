WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced nine new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, provided the news in the province's daily COVID-19 update.

Since the start of the pandemic, 362 people have died in Manitoba.

Four of the deaths are from the Winnipeg area including a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s from the Lions Manor Senior Housing outbreak, and two men in their 90s, one of which is linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home.

There are two deaths from the Southern Health Region, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

A woman in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region died due to COVID-19 and two women in their 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region also died. Both cases were connected to the Fairview Personal Care Home.

Officials also announced 320 new cases, bringing the total to 18,069. Two previously announced cases were removed due to a data error.

Of the new cases, 200 are from Winnipeg, 54 are from the Southern Health Region, 30 from the Northern Health Region, 20 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and 16 from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 13.4 per cent in Manitoba and 14.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 9,172 active cases and 8,535 people have recovered.

There are currently 361 Manitobans in hospital, with 55 in intensive care.

On Thursday, 2,706 tests were performed bringing the total to 365,707 since early February.