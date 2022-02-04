Manitoba adds three new COVID-19 deaths; hospitalizations continue to drop
Manitoba saw three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
This brings the province's pandemic death total to 1,585.
The deaths are all from the Winnipeg area and include a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s.
Officials also provided more details surrounding the deaths announced Thursday.
Each death was also in Winnipeg and included five women in their 80s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 60s linked to an outbreak at the Health Sciences Centre in unit GA4.
The province also noted that hospital numbers continue to go down, as there are now 707 hospitalizations, with 517 being active COVID cases.
There are 52 people in ICU with COVID-19; thirty-nine of those patients are still infectious.
Another 623 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the active case count to 17,423.
However, the province continues to note that all new cases announced are confirmed PCR tests and rapid tests given by health professionals. The results do not account for at-home rapid tests and therefore there are likely more cases in Manitoba.
The province's five-day test positivity rate is 26.8 per cent.
Manitoba also hit the 80 per cent mark of eligible residents who are now fully vaccinated. People with one dose sits at 85.8 per cent and 41.1 per cent of people have received a third shot.
Officials also said 57 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Winnipeg continues to lead the way with a vaccine uptake of 86.3 per cent, followed by the Interlake-Eastern Health Region at 78.6 per cent.
Correction
This story has been updated to add the corrected death toll from Friday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police, mayor announce operational plans for Toronto convoy protest
Toronto police have closed off a major downtown road in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
'You're not helping us': Small businesses in Ottawa decry protesters as they vow to stay
The organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' have indicated they plan to stay in Ottawa until pandemic-related mandates are repealed, but some business owners say the protesters are doing more harm than good.
Ottawa protests inspire plans for 'freedom' convoys around the world
The ongoing protests in Ottawa are inspiring others around the world to create and plan their own 'freedom' convoys to demonstrate against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.
NACI's new guidance: Get fully vaccinated, even if previously infected with COVID-19
After hundreds of thousands of Canadians were infected with the Omicron variant in the last two months, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued new guidance emphasizing the importance of being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations even for those with a previous infection.
'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly 3D-printing guns at a house in Hanover, Man.
Wife of former NHL defenceman asks league, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Canada's chief public health officer says provinces are going to have to find a balance between containing public health measures and returning to a sense of normalcy as the Omicron wave crests.
Regina
-
Two men charged with attempted murder following firearms incident: police
Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a 42-year-old was critically injured in a firearms incident on Wednesday, according to Regina police.
-
More snow on tap to start the weekend in Sask.
It won't be like the blizzards we experienced on Monday, but more snow is moving in to start the weekend.
-
Ottawa convoy protest organizer praises Scott Moe's 'leadership'
One of the key organizers behind a convoy protest in the nation's capital is praising for Saskatchewan's premier.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa convoy protest organizer praises Scott Moe's 'leadership'
One of the key organizers behind a convoy protest in the nation's capital is praising for Saskatchewan's premier.
-
Woman spends night in car as blizzard rolled through Saskatchewan
Monday's blizzards saw many people hunker down at home, but given how quickly the storm moved in, not everyone was able to make it home.
-
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
Northern Ontario
-
Norovirus likely circulating in Sudbury, has similar symptoms to COVID-19, health unit says
A recent increase in gastrointestinal illness is likely due to norovirus circulating in childcare centres and in the community, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday.
-
Sudden death at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
-
Two people in the Sault charged under Reopening Ontario Act, face $10K fine
Two Sault Ste. Marie residents, ages 58 and 60, have been charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act, police said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Drugs, guns seized in central Alberta bust: RCMP
Two men have been charged after an investigation by the RCMP into a central Alberta drug- trafficking network.
-
'Alberta’s economic recovery has momentum': Unemployment rate falls for second straight month
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trendlast month while both Calgary and Edmonton's jobless rates remained largely unchanged.
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police, mayor announce operational plans for Toronto convoy protest
Toronto police have closed off a major downtown road in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
-
It may be possible for people who got Omicron to be reinfected with it, Ontario experts say
A recent preprint study -- one that has not been peer-reviewed -- suggested that mild Omicron infection doesn't render enough immunity to prevent future infections.
-
Ontario reports total of 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 517 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units Friday.
Calgary
-
'Alberta’s economic recovery has momentum': Unemployment rate falls for second straight month
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trendlast month while both Calgary and Edmonton's jobless rates remained largely unchanged.
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Montreal
-
Organizers of Quebec City convoy say protest to begin Friday afternoon
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 rules and mandates have started to trickle into Quebec City and plan to bring their message to the Quebec legislature this weekend, under the watch of a heightened police presence.
-
Mistrial declared in Chez Cora president kidnapping case
The jury in the Chez Cora kidnapping case has been unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations down by almost 100, but 42 new deaths
Quebec reported on Friday that hospitalizations are now at 2,541, down 96 from 24 hours ago. The province also added 42 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices were closed across the Maritimes Friday as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
N.B. confirms case of new Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday
New Brunswick health officials have confirmed one case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.
-
P.E.I. reports 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 death Friday
Prince Edward Island is reporting 10 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Friday, including one person in intensive care.
Kitchener
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Waterloo Region wastewater
Health officials in Waterloo Region say the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has been detected in the area's wastewater.
-
Extreme cold warning for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says cold conditions are expected Friday night and with the wind chill, it could feel like -30C.
-
Ontario reports total of 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 517 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units Friday.
Vancouver
-
'My family knows what that is like': Recovering himself, premier says 85 residents a day diagnosed with cancer in B.C.
"Today… some 85 British Columbians will get a cancer diagnosis. Tomorrow, another 85 will be told the same."
-
B.C.'s unemployment rate dips to pre-pandemic levels, lowest in Canada
Unemployment rates in B.C. have dipped to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March 2020.
-
Homicide investigation underway after targeted shooting in Delta, B.C.
Police in Delta say they're investigating a shooting that became fatal early Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 911 dispatch apologizes to Victoria business after ignoring calls for help during COVID-19 protest
Greater Victoria’s 911 dispatch service is apologizing to the staff of a downtown Starbucks after calls for help were ignored.
-
$50K reward offered to locate missing Nanaimo woman's remains
It’s been nearly 20 years since Lisa Marie Young was last seen alive in Nanaimo, B.C., and now an anonymous donor is offering a $50,000 reward to locate her remains.
-
Victoria hotel chain partners with United Way to create emergency fund for families
Accent Inns has partnered with United Way Southern Vancouver Island to create an emergency fund for families who are in need of housing.