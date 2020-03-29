WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have announced another eight cases of COVID-19 in the province.

That now brings the total to 72 cases ion the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's public health officer, said another person has been admitted to hospital due to the virus, but there is still only one death in the province.

He said two people have also been listed as recovered.

Public health investigations are underway to determine more details about the new cases.

Roussin added 7147 tests have been completed in the province, and on Friday, 919 tests were administered.

"I again want to thank all Manitobans that have stepped up in our battle against the virus," said Roussin.

"I want to ask all Manitobans to step up and do their part to protect frontline healthcare workers."

Roussin said people who don't have symptoms should not be wearing masks in public.

"This virus is spread through droplets created by coughing or sneezing, and it is contagious through close contact to infected individuals," said Roussin.

He added, if people do have symptoms, they can wear masks to prevent spread, but they should be at home as well.

The province is continuing to remind Manitobans that new measures will come into effect Monday. These new measures will limit public gatherings to no more than ten people. The province said these do not apply to facilities where health care or social services are provided.

NEW CLINICAL TRIAL

Roussin also mentioned a new clinical trial to test if a malaria drug can prevent people from contracting COVID-19.

The trial is being run by researchers at the University of Manitoba.

"The trial will determine if the drug can be safely used as a treatment for COVID-19," said Roussin.

READ MORE: Manitoba's first clinical trial to stop COVID-19 spread begins

The university said that Hydroxychloroquine has been used to prevent and treat malaria since the 1950s and is Health Canada-approved.

The researchers from the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences will study trail participants that have tested positive for COVID-19 or live with someone who has tested positive.

"The university is hoping to get as many Manitobans enrolled as fast as possible," Roussin said.

Manitobans who meet the eligibility and want to participate can visit the online screening questionnaire.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger