WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are announcing five new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, ending the province's streak of days without a COVID-19 case at 13.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin Tuesday afternoon.

The cases include:

A young woman between the ages of 10 and 19 in the Southern Health Region;

A woman in her 30s from the Southern Health Region;

A man in his 40s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

A man in his 20s in the Winnipeg Health Region; and

A woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg Health Region.

Health officials said one of the cases announced on Tuesday was a passenger on a WestJet flight that travelled from Winnipeg to Calgary.

The flights were WestJet 261 that left Winnipeg on June 27 and WestJet flight 526 from Calgary to Winnipeg on July 2.

According to the province, the affected rows on flight 261 are rows seven to 22. The affected rows on flight 526 are rows four to 10.

People on those flights are told to self-monitor for symptoms, and if they develop, they should self-isolate and contact Health Links or use the online screening tool.

"While public health assesses the risk to others as low, it is sharing this information to ensure people are aware and know to seek testing if symptoms develop," the province said in the news bulletin.

Investigations into all the cases are ongoing.

With the five new cases, the province has had a total of 330 cases since early March.

There are currently five active cases in Manitoba and 318 people have recovered.

The death toll remains at seven.

On Monday, 304 tests were performed, bringing the total to 71,803 since early February.