WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's six-day streak of no new COVID-19 cases has ended, as health officials say one new case of the virus has been identified in the province.

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News the new case is a woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg region. No information has been provided regarding how this woman contracted the virus.

The spokesperson said the investigation into the case is ongoing and said the information is subject to change. They said no other information is available at this time.

While one new case was added, bringing the total number of cases to 301, three recoveries were also announced. So far, 289 people have recovered from the virus. There are five active cases currently in Manitoba.

The death toll related to the virus remains at seven.

There were 795 laboratory tests performed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 52,255.