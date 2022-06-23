Manitoba Archbishop offers to pay for residential school survivors' trip to Alberta for Pope's visit
Manitoba Archbishop offers to pay for residential school survivors' trip to Alberta for Pope's visit
The Archdiocese of Saint Boniface is offering to take residential school survivors and representatives from First Nation communities in Manitoba to Alberta for the Pope's visit this summer.
Saint Boniface Archbishop Albert LeGatt confirmed he is extending invitations to the chief and council of seven communities where the Archdiocese has ministries – Poplar River, Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids (Pauingassi), Hollow Water, Manigotagan, and Sagkeeng First Nation.
The travel and accommodations will be paid for by the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface, which will be using a bus to take about 50 residential school survivors or their family members living in these communities to see the Pope during his stop in Alberta.
"I plan to be on that bus with them. I mean that's part of the being together," LeGatt said. "So much of this reconciliation is about establishing relationships, listening to the truths of each person's experience, each person's life."
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Edmonton on July 24 and will join survivors at the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in the community of Maskwacis during his time in Alberta.
He will be making stops in Quebec City on July 27, where he plans to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon. Pope Francis will end his Canadian visit in Iqaluit on July 29 where he will have a private meeting with residential school survivors.
During his time in Canada, the Pope is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
"The Pope's coming will be a very important moment for going forward. (It will be) both an expression of his heart and his mind of what he's heard to the Indigenous people, but also a real encouragement to the Catholic Church in Canada," LeGatt said. "Hopefully it will be fruitful for all involved."
LeGatt said following the trip, he hopes to continue developing relationships between Indigenous people in Manitoba and the Roman Catholic Church. He said this includes sharing information and records with communities that will aid in the search for unmarked graves at former residential school sites.
"I think that helps reconciliation to go forward step by step," he said.
The Southern Chiefs' Organization told CTV News it is working to confirm who will be attending the Pope's visit now that it has been confirmed. The Manitoba Métis Federation said it is bringing a delegation of Elders, survivors and knowledge keepers to meet the Pope. Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak said it is having ongoing discussions regarding the Pope's visit.
CTV News has also reached out to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, but has not received a response yet.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Canadians still enduring long passport wait times amid system shakeup
The federal government has announced improvements to the passport processing system in an attempt to address continued backlogs, but Canadians continue to endure long lineups.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Anita Alvarez to miss out of team event after fainting at worlds
Team USA artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez has been sidelined from competing at the swimming world championships after fainting during a solo free routine this week.
BREAKING | This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out
After going for drinks this week, an unnamed worker lost a USB flash drive containing the personal details of every resident of the Japanese city of Amagasaki, according to a statement from the city's government.
WATCH | Lessons to be learned from Canada's reconciliation efforts, Prince Charles says
Prince Charles says Canada’s efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples holds lessons for other Commonwealth countries facing the 'wrongs that have shaped our past.'
Breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while asleep: study
A new study has found that breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while people are sleeping, a finding researchers say could 'significantly change' the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.
Regina
-
Another stormy night in Sask. results in 22 tornado warnings from Environment Canada
Twenty-two tornado warnings were issued across central and southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon and evening, on top of multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.
-
'Anomalies' on site of Regina General Hospital parking lot identified as debris, building materials
Planning for the new General Hospital Parkade project is continuing, after no historical burials were found following investigation into anomalies identified by ground penetrating radar.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford man faces murder charge in mother's death
A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's death.
-
Another stormy night in Sask. results in 22 tornado warnings from Environment Canada
Twenty-two tornado warnings were issued across central and southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon and evening, on top of multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.
-
Claim that a boat 'works awesome' doesn't count as a warranty, Sask. judge says
An attempt to claim damages for a boat that sputtered to a stop during its first outing didn't hold water with a Saskatoon judge.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
-
Four northern MPPs named to Ontario cabinet
Northern Ontario now has four MPPs in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
-
Mazda 3 stopped in western Quebec with ATV strapped to the roof
Police in western Quebec say an officer pulled over a vehicle this week with an "unorthodox and unusual" method of transporting an all-terrain vehicle, which was strapped to the roof of the car near Gatineau, Que.
Edmonton
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
The City of Edmonton will put on a fireworks display over the North Saskatchewan River again on Canada Day this year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
-
Ontario elementary school cancels 'Lightyear' viewing due to 'questionable content'
An Ontario elementary school planning a field trip to the movies this week deemed Disney’s Pixar film ‘Lightyear’ unsuitable for students due to “questionable content." The animated 'Toy Story' spin-off, voiced by actor Chris Evans as Buzz, contains the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
-
Swimming returns to Calgary's Sikome Lake for first time since 2019
A popular swimming destination in Fish Creek Provincial Park is open to the public after two years of being closed.
Montreal
-
What's open and closed this Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Quebec 'thwarted' by multiculturalism, minister says in France speech, and premier agrees
'Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism... the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers,' Simon Jolin-Barrette told the Academie Francaise. Premier Legault later said he opposes multiculturalism, too.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Ottawa
-
Long-time Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod out of Ford cabinet
The Nepean MPP’s exclusion means there is only one cabinet minister from Ottawa in the new Progressive Conservative government. Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton will remain the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld for several months four pages of notes from a senior Mountie.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
Health officials warn of fentanyl on P.E.I. following 2 overdoses in 24 hours
Health officials and police on Prince Edward Island are warning Islanders about the presence of a highly potent opioid, fentanyl, in the province.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
-
Officer who shot an armed man in 2021 won't be charged: SIU
An officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service won't face charges in connection to the 2021 shooting of a 19-year-old man in Kitchener, as the SIU determined the victim wanted to provoke the officer into killing him.
-
Metal winch flies into windshield on Hwy 403
A metal winch flew off a truck on Highway 403 and smashed into the windshield of a car, in an incident OPP are calling "very scary."
Vancouver
-
Woman grabbed, sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver stranger attack: police
A police investigation is underway after a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
-
Events guide: Canada Day 2022 in the Vancouver area
Canada Day events are back after a pandemic-prompted hiatus, and several parties are planned for the Vancouver area.
-
Nearly all of B.C. under weather advisory amid first heatwave of the summer
Nearly all of British Columbia is under a special weather statement, as the first hot stretch of summer finally arrives.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigate 2 overnight arsons in downtown Victoria
Victoria police are investigating two suspicious fires that burned just blocks from each other in the downtown core Thursday night.
-
Snowbirds grounded after problem discovered with emergency ejection parachute
A problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute has grounded the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
-
Safety upgrades begin at Cathedral Grove near Port Alberni
One of Vancouver Island’s most popular tourist attractions has just received a safety makeover.