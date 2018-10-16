

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba government backbencher who made inappropriate comments to a female staff member says he is going on medical leave and will not seek re-election.

Cliff Graydon says in a written statement he has apologized fully and unequivocally to the person he made the comments to, and wants to apologize to his family, his colleagues and his constituents.

The Winnipeg Free Press and the CBC, quoting unnamed sources, have reported that Graydon told a caucus worker she should sit on his lap during a luncheon where there was a shortage of chairs.

The newspaper also said Graydon on another occasion was told by a female staffer he had food on his face and he invited her to lick it off.

Graydon says he is going on medical leave to deal with unspecified health problems and will not run again in 2020.

The Tory politician, now in his early 70s, has represented the Emerson constituency near the United States border since 2007.

"I acknowledge that everyone has the right to a safe and respectful workplace," Graydon said in a written statement Wednesday. "As such, I will be taking additional, more comprehensive sensitivity and respectful workplace counselling, to be determined by caucus leadership.

"I have come to the decision that, while I plan to serve the remainder of the current term, I will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election in 2020."

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said Tuesday the Tory caucus was scheduled to meet next week to discuss Graydon, but he wouldn't say whether caucus would consider expelling the MLA.

It's not Graydon's first brush with controversy.

The MLA called immigrants a "drain on society" on social media last winter and retweeted other people's posts that called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a traitor, a scumbag and a disgrace. Graydon apologized, deleted the tweets and agreed to step back from social media and undergo sensitivity training.