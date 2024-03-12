Manitoba-based documentary sees continued success following release
It has been a whirlwind experience for a Winnipeg writer and director, whose documentary has soared since its release in October.
After Death was a Manitoba-made documentary exploring what happens after people die. The documentary interviewed people who had near-death experiences and shared their stories.
The film was released in theatres throughout North America on Oct. 27, 2023, and quickly became the highest-grossing faith-based documentary of all time. It is also the highest-grossing documentary since 2019.
“This film was kind of born out of loss,” said writer and director Stephen Gray in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg. “In 2012, my brother-in-law was killed in a car wreck and it caused me to ask questions about whether there is something after (death) or not.”
It was this moment in life where Gray started to reach out to people who had written about their near-death experiences.
“I eventually heard of other people’s experiences who had clinically died from doctors and scientists and just went out and told their stories.”
Gray said of the 14 people featured in the documentary, many had heavenly or spiritual experiences – such as seeing family members who had died and having encounters with God or Jesus.
He also noted three of the interviewees had experiences in Hell.
“This is a topic that everyone asks, right? What happens after we die? So I think people are fascinated with that experience. There is a lot to explore.”
Gray wasn’t the only Manitoban who was part of making the film. Executive producers Jon Doell, Henry Friesen and Tyler Friesen are all from Winkler.
After Death was nominated for the Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring Movie at the MovieGuide Awards and the soundtrack, composed by Hannah Parrot, was nominated at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards.
When it was first released, it was in more than 2,700 theatres throughout North America. It made more than $5 million during its opening weekend and to date has made more than $11 million worldwide.
- With files from CTV's Ainsley McPhail
