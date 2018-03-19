

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba needs to increase its graduation rates among college students.

That's one of the takeaways from a college review released today.

The Manitoba Colleges Education Review looked at five colleges in Manitoba. The review showed that in 2016, Manitoba had the lowest post-secondary education attainment rate among those aged 25 to 44 in the country.

While the national average was 72 per cent, Manitoba's was just 62 per cent.

The province's education and training minister says that the goal is to increase graduation rates by 15 per cent over five years.