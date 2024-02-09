Manitoba bridge destroyed by fire being rebuilt

Work is now underway to rebuild a bridge near New Bothwell nearly nine months after it was destroyed by fire.

The province has confirmed construction of the bridge that crosses the Manning Canal on Provincial Road 311 started earlier this month.

Last May, the bridge suffered severe damage due to a fire that spread from a nearby field.

The fire was deemed accidental and the bridge was dismantled.

A provincial spokesperson said the new bridge will cost $16 million, and have a higher capacity for overloaded vehicles.

It is expected the bridge will open to traffic in December, and the project will be finished by summer 2025.