WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is allocating nearly $1.2 billion in its 2021 budget to its COVID-19 pandemic response and supports.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Health Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday, saying the money will help to protect Manitobans and prepare for future needs.

“These funds will help support the health, the education and the financial needs of Manitobans as they prepare for future waves of COVID-19, to make sure we’re prepared,” Fielding said.

The majority of the money, totalling $1.18 billion, will be allocated to the health-care system, the vaccine program, education supports, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Fielding noted though costs continue to evolve, the estimated amounts are as follows:

$350 million will go to additional health-care system costs in preparation for a possible third wave;

$230 million will go towards PPE, testing and vaccine site infrastructure, contact tracing, and other preparations;

$160 million will support school and education needs over this school year and the next;

$100 million will be for the vaccine program; and

$40 million will be for the Manitoba Restart Program capital initiatives at the municipal level.

The province noted $300 million will be set aside as a contingency for any expenses that are not currently budgeted.

“We’re not out of the woods yet with COVID-19, and we need to be prepared and that $300 million will prepare us,” Fielding said.

The province will unveil its 2021 budget on Wednesday.