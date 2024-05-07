Manitoba byelection could be close race in normally strong Tory constituency

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not saying when he will call a byelection in a Winnipeg constituency, but interest among potential candidates appears to be growing.

The Tuxedo seat was vacated on Monday by former premier Heather Stefanson.

It has historically been a stronghold of the Progressive Conservatives, but in last year's provincial election the NDP came within 300 votes of taking the seat.

Brent Pooles, the president of the Progressive Conservative Party, says four people have already expressed interest in being the party's candidate for the upcoming byelection.

One of them is Shannon Martin, a former legislature member who says he has already started knocking on doors in Tuxedo.

Under provincial law, the byelection must be held within six months of a seat becoming vacant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024