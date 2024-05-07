WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba byelection could be close race in normally strong Tory constituency

    The Manitoba Legislature is seen on Sept. 26, 2023. (Image source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg) The Manitoba Legislature is seen on Sept. 26, 2023. (Image source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share
    WINNIPEG -

    Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not saying when he will call a byelection in a Winnipeg constituency, but interest among potential candidates appears to be growing.

    The Tuxedo seat was vacated on Monday by former premier Heather Stefanson.

    It has historically been a stronghold of the Progressive Conservatives, but in last year's provincial election the NDP came within 300 votes of taking the seat.

    Brent Pooles, the president of the Progressive Conservative Party, says four people have already expressed interest in being the party's candidate for the upcoming byelection.

    One of them is Shannon Martin, a former legislature member who says he has already started knocking on doors in Tuxedo.

    Under provincial law, the byelection must be held within six months of a seat becoming vacant.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News