‘A tremendous loss’: Stonewall confirms damage to downtown core following fire

Thick, black smoke filled downtown Stonewall last Friday, and today the town is confirming the extent of the damage.

In a release, the town stated it suffered “a tremendous loss to its downtown core.”

Representatives said the fire broke out in the early morning of May 24, and began in the middle of the 300 block of Main Street.

The Stonewall Rockwood Fire Department (SRFD), RCMP, and EMS were dispatched and quickly arrived on the scene.

Teulon and Stony Mountain Fire departments further helped contain it.

The town said the building at 330 Main Street was destroyed, and the structures at 324 and 326 Main Street sustained damage.

No injuries were reported following the strip’s evacuation.

“Our hearts go out to the business owners, property owners, and tenants affected by this tragedy,” said Mayor Sandra Smith.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.