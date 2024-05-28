Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments.
Kinew says he raised the issue in a meeting in March with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and would like assurances from all federal leaders.
Manitoba saw its federal transfers, which include payments for health and social programs among other items, rise by more than $900 million this year.
The biggest increase came in equalization payments, which are given to poorer provinces according to a complex formula that measures fiscal capacity.
Equalization has come under fire from politicians such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
The federal government has committed to maintaining the current formula until 2029, while Poilievre said in March that his party would outline its position in the next election campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
MPs to vote on motion to oust House Speaker Greg Fergus over allegations of partisanship
Members of Parliament will be voting Tuesday on a Conservative-led motion to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, amid renewed concern over his 'alleged lack of impartiality.'
Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone
Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.
WATCH Airline pilot treated to stunning northern lights show during U.S.-Portugal flight
An airline pilot got quite a show on May 11 while flying from San Francisco to Lisbon when a solar storm caused stunning auroras.
Severe thunderstorms, 15 cm of snow: Canadian weather forecast highlights
Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while other areas are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Why young people keep getting caught in debt traps and how to break the cycle
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Taco Bell marks grand return to the Queen City
For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.
-
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
-
Why one doctor is calling for more Indigenous supports in Sask. hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has First Nations and Metis Health Services available directly in Saskatchewan's major cities, but Saskatchewan doctors hope to see access expanded.
Saskatoon
-
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
-
Sask. man, Alberta woman killed in fatal collision on highway 28
Alberta RCMP believe alcohol or drugs were involved in a fatal collision that claimed the lives of a Sask. man and a woman from Cold Lake, Alta.
-
'We feel neglected': Cumberland House calls on government officials to see the road for themselves
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces full 2024 lineup
Organizers behind the Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced the event's 2024 headliners on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale June 1.
-
Alta. woman, Sask. man killed in crash likely involving drugs or alcohol: RCMP
An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.
-
'Start slow, practice': Police advise caution to motorcyclists shaking off the rust going into riding season
With temperatures rising and summer just around the corner, motorcycles are back on the roads and police are asking riders to be careful.
Calgary
-
Calgary restaurant accuses AHS of 'mishandling' inspection
A Calgary restaurant says a publicly posted closure order from Alberta Health Services (AHS) has caused "significant reputational damage" to its business and demands the agency to make amends.
-
Calgary police release sketches of suspects wanted in violent home invasion
Calgary police have released composite sketches of two people believed to be responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this month.
-
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Toronto
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Air Canada flight bound for Delhi returns to Toronto Pearson airport after engine issue
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
Ottawa firefighters, police bring down protesters from Hwy. 417 signs, causing delays
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN Is eastern Ontario a new tornado alley?
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.
Montreal
-
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
-
Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal
A homeowner in western Quebec is recounting a narrow escape after his home was hit by a tornado Monday afternoon.
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
Atlantic
-
Rain and thunderstorms moving east; wind to ease Tuesday night in the Maritimes
Rounds of rain and showers will continue to move eastward across the Maritimes heading into Tuesday evening.
-
Crash between motorcycle, pickup truck sends 33-year-old N.S. man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Sextortion scams targeting young males on the rise: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is warning the public of an increase in sextortion scams targeting young males in the province.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Messi's no-show at Vancouver Whitecaps game leads to petition for ticket refund
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
-
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
-
B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
-
'A tight situation right now': B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada's poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
Kelowna
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Barrie
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
-
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
-
Retired Ont. teacher guilty of paying for sex with teen handed conditional sentence
A retired history teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021 has been handed a 12-month conditional sentence, including house arrest.
Kitchener
-
ER closed at Listowel Memorial Hospital due to fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
London
-
Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia
Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.
-
Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash
OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.
-
Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Strathroy
A traffic stop in Strathroy has led to the seizure of a weapon and ammunition. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the west end of Strathroy for a Highway Traffic Act offence.