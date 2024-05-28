Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments.

Kinew says he raised the issue in a meeting in March with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and would like assurances from all federal leaders.

Manitoba saw its federal transfers, which include payments for health and social programs among other items, rise by more than $900 million this year.

The biggest increase came in equalization payments, which are given to poorer provinces according to a complex formula that measures fiscal capacity.

Equalization has come under fire from politicians such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The federal government has committed to maintaining the current formula until 2029, while Poilievre said in March that his party would outline its position in the next election campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024