    • Man robbed with machete while playing VLTs: Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a machete was used to rob a man at a hotel earlier in the month.

    The incident took place on the evening of May 16 at a hotel gaming room in the 600 block of Berry Street.

    According to police, a 59-year-old man was playing VLTs when a male suspect started up a conversation. Police allege that as the victim continued to play, the suspect took out a machete and robbed him of about $130.

    The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The victim was not physically hurt.

    The investigation continued on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. when the suspect returned to the hotel and was recognized by staff. Police were called to the scene; however, the suspect got away before they arrived.

    Around 7:45 p.m., officers found the suspect in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue and arrested him. He was found to be carrying a machete, which was seized as evidence.

    The major crimes unit took over the investigation and charged a 23-year-old man with several charges including robbery.

    He was taken into custody.

