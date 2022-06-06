Manitoba cabinet minister walking away from Stefanson government
A Manitoba cabinet minister is walking away from the Stefanson government and politics.
In a tweet, Natural Resources Minister Scott Fielding announced he resigned from cabinet Monday, and will quit as the Progressive Conservative MLA for Kirkfield Park in two weeks. This comes after 15 years in politics.
“I really am looking forward to spending more quality time with my family and friends as I start a new chapter in my life,” Fielding said in the tweet.
It is a new chapter that will take Fielding into the private sector.
Premier Heather Stefanson announced Fielding’s resignation on Monday morning in a news release
“I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to Scott Fielding for his dedication and over seven years of service as a cabinet member working to improve the lives of all Manitobans,” said Stefanson.
Fielding was a Winnipeg City Councillor before winning provincially in 2016. He was finance minister but was shuffled to natural resources by Stefanson.
Adjunct Political Professor Chris Adams said he is not surprised by the departure
“I think that he was seen as someone whose star was not rising, but maybe level,” said Adams.
With the current government low in the polls, Adams said Fielding may have been faced with the prospect of sitting in the opposition benches after next year’s general election.
He said more PC MLAs could follow, especially in south Winnipeg.
“Those Progressive Conservatives who took seats away from the NDP, maybe people are feeling those might go back to the NDP, if the polls hold on the way that they are,” said Adams.
One of those south Winnipeg seats is held by families Minister Rochelle Squires. She too may be heading for the exit door to run for Mayor.
“I think this shows that even PC MLAs have lost faith in the Pallister-Stefanson Government,” said NDP Leader Wab Kinew.
Stefanson said Indigenous Reconciliation Minister Alan Lagimodiere will serve as the acting Minister for Natural Resources and Northern Development, as well as the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
U.S., allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions
The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a co-ordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Email reveals Trump campaign told fake electors in Georgia to use 'complete secrecy'
The Trump campaign directed a group of Georgia Republicans to meet in secret and obscure their objectives in an email obtained by federal prosecutors as part of their recent investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election in several swing states.
What's next for Boris Johnson? Here's what you need to know
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, but his troubles are far from over.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Regina
-
Mental health issues need to be examined following Uko inquest: Sask. NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for a legislative command to examine mental health issues in the province after the conclusion of an inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
'You can paint it over, but the hurt is still going to be with us:' Lebret sign painted orange, then repainted days later
Community members on Star Blanket First Nation thought they had received an uplifting sign of support at the end of May when the “Welcome to Lebret” sign was painted orange.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre
Gas prices in Saskatoon increased to $2.06 a litre on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Mining-related seismic event in Greater Sudbury
CTV News has confirmed a 3.3 magnitude 'seismic event' happened at Vale's Garson Mine in Greater Sudbury early Tuesday morning.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern Ontario
The results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 are in and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Tipi vandalized at northern Ontario elementary school
June is National Indigenous History Month and vandals have targeted a newly erected tipi at a northern Ontario elementary school.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices creep up further into uncharted territory
Edmonton gas prices climbed to new heights Tuesday morning, nearing $1.90/L.
-
Edmonton Oilers eliminated from playoffs after OT loss to Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning sunnier and warmer
Clouds and a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region early this morning.
Toronto
-
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the murder.
-
These are the ten worst roads to drive on in Ontario
The South Central Ontario Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released the results of its annual 'Worst Roads' campaign Tuesday.
-
Man faces second-degree murder charge in Ajax, Ont. homicide
An 83-year-old man is dead after being murdered in Ajax Monday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.
Calgary
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada
The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
Crisis mode: Expert says more renters are panicked as the market heats up even more
With the average vacancy rate for a single detached home in Calgary dropping and the average rental rate going up this month, renters are having an even tougher time finding a home for their families.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Monday marked Alberta's first suspected tornado of the season
A recap of Monday's storms, plus the Calgary five-day forecast.
Montreal
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Habs hire Canada hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin in a consulting role
Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens as a consultant in player development. The multiple Olympic medalist will continue to pursue her career while holding this position on a part-time basis.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA’s annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
-
College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli 'expects' to run for re-election
Coun. Rick Chiarelli, who was found to have violated the city's code of conduct in two integrity commissioner's reports into allegations of lewd and inappropriate behaviour toward women, expects to seek re-election this fall.
Atlantic
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has revealed two new RCMP miscues that delayed a warning to the public that the killer was driving a replica police car.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the world
The fourth largest cruise ship in the world -- The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas -- arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
Kitchener
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Guelph police officer charged with assault
A Guelph police officer is facing an assault charge after police responded to a domestic dispute over the weekend.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessions
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Vancouver
-
BC Coroners Service to release report on 2021 heat dome
The BC Coroners Service is set to release a report Tuesday into last summer's heat dome. The extreme weather claimed approximately 600 lives across British Columbia.
-
Man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend $862 for abandoning furniture after breakup
A man who abandoned several pieces of furniture at his ex-girlfriend's apartment after a breakup must pay her for moving and storage costs, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
Canadian real estate market: Major cities top list of worst spots to buy
They're the hottest real estate markets in the country, but Vancouver and Toronto are also ranked the worst places in Canada when it comes to making a purchase.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Cold weather affecting B.C. farms, could lead to price increases
B.C.'s less-than-perfect spring weather is doing more than dampening people's spirits, farmers say it is also having a significant impact on their operations.
-
NEW
NEW | 'She was the star': Wolf-dog that toured B.C. for educational purposes dies
Tundra, a wolf-dog who travelled British Columbia with her owner, Gary Allan, educating people about the importance of wolves has passed.
-
Gas price hits new record high on Vancouver Island
Gasoline prices on Vancouver Island set a new record on Monday, topping 234.9 cents per litre near Victoria.