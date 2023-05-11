Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor

A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.

During a council meeting in the RM of Thompson Thursday morning, sitting councillors unanimously passed a resolution to retain a law firm and make an application in the Court of King’s Bench to disqualify their fellow Councillor Donna Cox.

Cox, who was elected in the small rural municipality in October, previously told CTV News she had been escorted out of a previous council meeting after she was told she was being disqualified.

She was told at the time this was the result of her missing three consecutive meetings of the Local Urban District of Miami - a committee she said she was not aware she was a part of anymore.

At the start of the meeting, Reeve Brian Callum told Cox that based on the advice council had received, they still feel she is disqualified as a councillor. Cox was told she can remain in the council chambers as a member of the public, but would not be allowed to sit as a councillor.

“We take no joy in this,” Callum said during the meeting, adding the council is trying to follow the Municipal Act and trying to protect the community.

Cox wasn’t given an opportunity to speak during the council meeting.

According to Manitoba’s Municipal Act, councils can make an application for a disqualification – it's then up to the court to declare a councillor is disqualified or dismiss the matter.

This is a developing story. More to come.