Manitoba couples open the barn doors for AirBnb seekers
If you take a trip to Morden’s downtown, a barn with nearly 100 years of history is offering a unique place to stay in the city of discovery.
“We love it, we want to keep Morden as historical looking as possible,” said Sandra Wiebe, owner of the Gables Barn Airbnb.
On the corner of 11th and Stephen Street, Wiebe has enjoyed owning a barn that dates back to 1925. Originally built on a farm in nearby Roland, Manitoba, the barn was transported to its current location in 1985 to become a quilting business.
Wiebe and her husband Bevan, bought the building two years ago and converted the first floor into offices for their Gables Realty business. A family had been living upstairs previously and the real estate agent saw an opportunity to transform the space.
“We thought of maybe doing apartments at one point but it was a lot of work and it has a grand staircase that we didn't want to start messing with so we decided to do AirBnb, we weren't sure how it was going to go but thought we'd give it a shot,” Wiebe said.
The majority of the work that needed to be done for the AirBnb portion of the barn were kitchen renovations and refurnishing the entire space.
In the two years since operating the rental space, Wiebe has welcomed people from across the prairies and guests as far as Mexico, Hawaii and Texas to visit family in the community.
"It's great to meet people from all over the world and it's great to be able to use a building like this that is an older building,” Wiebe said.
“My husband and I are very much into the historical part of Morden and preserving history and we're really happy to be in a historical building here and I think that adds the flair for people coming into the community as well that want to stay at an Airbnb.”
Over a long period of time, the Wiebes have purchased and restored a number of buildings and homes downtown. In recent years the couple has restored Rendezvous Brewery and Taproom and Stephen Street General, an antique store with a large number of knick-knacks for sale.
Despite the challenges that can come from working with older buildings, the couple has not stopped.
“People often ask when we buy these buildings do you ever find any surprises, well hello, it's one big surprise after another but we already know that before we start,” said Bevan Wiebe, owner of Stephen Street General.
“You just kind of have to dive in, take one day at a time and whatever you find, you fix.”
Wiebe said it’s been a pleasure to give Stephen Street General a return to the turn of the century look it once had when it served as the community’s hardware store. The store features a portion of the original hardware store’s sign hanging up above inside and remodeling was a lot of work.
“We totally gutted it, rewired, replumbed, built a new roof, and stripped out all the renovations that had been done in the past 50-60 years and we’ve gone back to original,” Bevan Wiebe said.
The store’s walls are all original tongue and groove board and Wiebe said the front of the building was restored with big windows an indented door matching the style of the early 20th century. Downstairs, the couple dug out a field stone basement which is accessible to the public.
“We’re caretakers of these buildings, so we’re going to manage them and enjoy them as best we can while we’re in possession of them and hopefully when the time comes that we sell it’ll go to a person who will appreciate it as much as we did,” Bevan Wiebe said.
The Wiebes are not the only ones with a passion for repurposing barns and older buildings. If you drive 15 minutes east to the Town of Reinfeld, resident Aiden Brook has little vacancy since opening the barn on his property to Airbnb guests five months ago.
He estimates the structure was built in 1921 when the Calder School District opened a school house in the community before the school was renamed to Reinfeld School in 1957. He said it’s been fun to see couples wanting to experience a taste of prairie life.
“Passing down things that can last is incredible and it feels very cool to be in a building that used to be used as a common place to park a horse and wagon and now it's a living quarters for people to spend time with their family,” Brook said.
“It was surprising to see how much people wanted to slow down. I think the idea that it’s more than just prairie fields as well as the serenity that comes from being out on your own in the south, it’s pretty quiet and fantastic.”
The family that previously owned Brook’s house and barn had done some interior renovations inside the structure so they could live in the space before selling the property to Brook last year.
His fiancée Jayda Wall gave the barn a touch of paint and refurnished the first and second floor to give it a modern look inside the older space. Brook installed baseboard heaters throughout the barn after pipes burst outside earlier this winter to ensure guests would stay warm.
Unlike the City of Winnipeg where short-term rentals cost owners money, rural properties like these do not pay any fees. However, according to Morden Mayor Nancy Penner, that those fees could be applied to rural owners at a later date.
“At this time, Morden does not impose a licence fee for those operating a short-term rental such as an AirBnb or a bed and breakfast,” Penner said.
“As for an Accommodation Tax we are currently discussing this with the hotel owners in the area, but it is still in the early stages. We are always supportive of individuals who are creative and draw tourism to the city.”
Brook said it’s seeing all the little imperfections while staying in a barn, from the studs in the walls, the uneven finish and the old wooden beams that give the place all the more charm for guests planning their next stay.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New report suggests Canadian households are turning to 'creative solutions' to get into housing market
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather because of 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Five things to know about Canada's proposed law to guard against online harms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do.
opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans
Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down on them.
Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow bring mix of messy weather across Canada
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Legal challenge against Sask. pronoun policy halted, government to file appeal
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
-
Sask. teachers now have job action planned for all 5 school days this week
With the announcement of a one-day withdrawal of noon-hour supervision for more school divisions on Friday, Saskatchewan teachers now have job action planned for all five school days this week.
-
Sask. inquest hears last words of mass killer Myles Sanderson
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
Saskatoon
-
Sask. inquest hears last words of mass killer Myles Sanderson
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
-
Saskatoon digs out after winter storm
With less than a month until the official start of spring, Saskatoon residents are digging out after a heavy winter storm that swept across much of west-central Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
New tool helps travellers navigate flight disruptions, compensation
An Ontario mom is sharing her baggage delay nightmare as a new online tool to help travellers navigate common flight disruptions has been launched Tuesday.
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
Edmonton
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell settles in
The cold air is sticking around right through the coming weekend.
Toronto
-
New report suggests Canadian households are turning to 'creative solutions' to get into housing market
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
-
Ontario will not give Toronto more money for FIFA World Cup
The Ontario government has said they will not be providing Toronto with more funding as the cost for hosting the FIFA World Cup continues to rise.
-
'Small details make a big difference:' Police appeal for info in Toronto double homicide
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games begin in Calgary with torch run, opening ceremony
More than 4,000 visitors are in Calgary for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
-
Lethbridge boy, 14, facing child pornography, weapons charges in connection with online extremist activity: police
A 14-year-old boy in Lethbridge is facing a number of charges, including making and distributing child pornography, connected to the work of an online extremist group.
Montreal
-
Montreal's English school boards are closing for the solar eclipse on April 8
The Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfrid Laurier and English Montreal school boards are rescheduling their pedagogical days so kids can stay home for the solar eclipse on April 8, citing safety concerns.
-
What to do if you have travel issues when flying
A new guide by the Canadian Automobile Association hopes to help air travellers figure out what to do if they encounter any problems.
-
Strep throat bug also causes flesh-eating disease, but why is a 'random game': Montreal doctor
An infectious disease physician says that when someone is infected with group A streptococcus bacteria, it's 'kind of a random game' what comes next.
Ottawa
-
Unions call on government to extend compensation for public servants over Phoenix pay system
Unions representing federal public sector workers gathered on the eighth anniversary of the launch of the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system and called on the government to provide additional damages for workers.
-
Ottawa's photo radar and red light cameras issue 143 tickets to OC Transpo drivers in 2023
New statistics, obtained by CTV News Ottawa through an Access to Information Request, shows OC Transpo drivers received 87 speeding tickets from automated speed enforcement cameras and 56 tickets through the red light camera program in 2023.
-
Man treated for 'multiple gunshot wounds' following shooting in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a shooting in the area of Beauparc Private in Ottawa's east end around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
-
Special weather statements issued in parts of N.S., N.B.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across most of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick ahead of a mid-week storm.
-
Man facing attempted murder, aggravated assault charges: N.S. RCMP
A 41-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident at Paqtnkek First Nation last week.
Kitchener
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Man wearing ski mask and waving water gun outside bank arrested: GPS
Guelph police have arrested a man who they say was wearing a ski mask and waving a water gun outside a downtown bank.
Vancouver
-
'Impossible to stay afloat': Vancouver restaurant closed for 3 days over capacity infraction
A Vancouver restaurant that closed for three days after having its liquor licence temporarily suspended says establishments in the province are struggling to stay afloat.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, 5 cm expected
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with a wintry mix heralding a sloppy evening commute for Metro Vancouver.
-
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was sickening': Victim's relative disgusted by Robert Pickton T-shirt sold by comedy group
The first time Lorelei Williams saw a T-shirt being sold by the Canadian comedy group Danger Cats, which depicts a grinning cartoon Robert Pickton and the caption 'Over 50 Flavours of Hookery Smoked Bacon,' she couldn’t believe her eyes.
-
B.C.'s first electric airplane for flight training arrives in Campbell River
Sealand Flight, a flight school based out of Campbell River, B.C., has added the province's first EV aircraft to its fleet.
-
Opposition pushing B.C. government for tax breaks at the pump
The Opposition hammered the provincial government Monday about affordability, pressing it to eliminate or reduce provincial fuel taxes — like other provinces, for example Manitoba — have done a measure not present in last weeks budget.