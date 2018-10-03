Premier Brian Pallister appears to be backtracking on charging Manitobans a carbon tax.

The premier stood in the legislative chamber and said his government will move ahead with a green plan without a carbon tax.

The province planned to charge a flat $25 per tonne fee on drivers and homeowners.

It's unclear how this will impact promised income tax cuts tied to the carbon tax revenue.

Pallister joins other provinces including Ontario and Saskatchewan who oppose the tax.

Ottawa has said it will impose a carbon tax on provinces who don't comply, which will ramp up to $50 dollars per tonne in five years.