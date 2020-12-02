WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's education minister will be making an announcement about “ensuring safe schools” Wednesday afternoon, days after hinting at the potential of remote learning following the winter break.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen will make an announcement about schools in the province at 3 p.m. in the Legislative Building. CTV News will be live-streaming this event.

Goertzen will be joined by Dana Rudy, Manitoba's Deputy Minister of Education, for this announcement.

It comes just days after Goertzen told CTV News that remote learning for students after the winter break is a possibility.

"Well it is certainly being discussed and it is on the table," he told CTV's Renee Rodgers in an interview on Monday.

"We've been having discussions from the education perspective about what the system needs, what (the) students need, what teachers need. And then of course there is the Public Health perspective, about what is happening with the virus more generally in the community and some of their goals."

Manitoba's premier has also hinted the province is considering extending the winter break for students and staff in the province, as it would provide an incubation period that may reduce community transmission in the new year.

It is an idea other provinces, including Quebec and Ontario, are considering.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb, Renee Rodgers, and Kayla Rosen.