WINNIPEG -- Help is on the way for Winnipeg parents who are teaching at home.

Some Manitoba educators are sending out online resources to help parents with teaching numeracy and literacy at home amid COVID-19.

It's called the ToyBox Initiative. The group has been working towards launching the ToyBox app since 2017. It's being designed by students at Sisler High School.

Until the app is ready, the group is sending out an email version of the app three times a week with tips for parents.

"They are not recipe cards by any means, and they are used to support parents with the things that they are already doing with their children," said Sheri-Lynn Skwarchuk, a professor at the University of Winnipeg.

"They are not meant to replace or criticize things people are already doing, but what they are is, they come to you in your home, when you are with your children, at times when you're thinking 'what can I do next?'."

To sign up for the initiative and have the teaching tips delivered to you by email, contact the ToyBox initiative by email. (toybox@uwinnipeg.ca)

The group hopes the new app will be ready to go by the end of 2020.