Manitoba expands eligibility for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
The Astrazeneca vaccine is pictured at a Manitoba pharmacy on March 17, 2021 (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has expanded the number of people who can now receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the province.
According to the province’s latest bulletin on Friday, the vaccine has now been approved for people aged 30-39 with priority health conditions. Health conditions that will allow people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine include chronic renal disease, chronic liver disease and type 1 or type 2 diabetes.
A full list of eligible conditions from the Manitoba government can be found below.
AstraZeneca is currently available for all Manitobans 40 and older regardless of health condition. It is currently administered in pharmacies and other medical offices.
Manitoba also expanded supersite booking to people 18 and over who are pregnant, work in any health-care setting (including outpatient care), are a Community Living Disability Services client, or work in a vaccine warehouse. They will be able to book their appointments starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The remaining eligibility for members of the general public to book a vaccine appointment, outside of an area deemed a priority community, remains 50 and older for individuals, and 30 and older for First Nations.
As of April 29, 474,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Manitoba.
Vaccine appointments for a supersite can be booked by calling 1-844-626-8222 or by booking online.
AstraZeneca eligibility for Manitobans 30 and older (source: Manitoba government).
- chronic renal disease including end stage renal disease undergoing hemodialysis OR peritoneal dialysis;
- chronic liver disease including cirrhosis due to any cause OR portal hypertension;
- chronic cardiovascular disease including heart failure, ventricular assist device, adult congenital heart disease coronary artery disease, malignant tachyarrythmia OR cardiomyopathies;
- COPD, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, severe/uncontrolled asthma OR cystic fibrosis;
- history of cerebral vascular accident with residual deficits;
- malignant hematologic disorders including leukemia and lymphoma OR clonal blood disorder;
- malignant neoplasms (solid tissue) who will receive or are currently receiving immunosuppressive therapy including chemotherapy;
- severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40);
- receiving one or more of the following immunosuppressive therapies: B cell therapies (e.g., rituximab, ocrelizumab), cyclophosphamide, alemtuzumab, calcineurin inhibitors, chronic dose prednisone >=20mg/day, mycophenolate, sulfasalazine and JAK inhibitors (e.g., tofacitinib);
- solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (candidate or recipient);
- trisomy 21 (Down’s syndrome);
- asplenia or hyposplenism (including sickle cell disease);
- chronic neurologic OR neurodevelopmental conditions including cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, ALS OR dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease);
- HIV (CD4 cell count ≥ 200 x 106/L and CD4 percentage ≥ 15%);
- severe systemic autoimmune disorders (e.g., systemic lupus erythematosus, scleroderma, myocarditis, rheumatoid arthritis);
- type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus (poorly controlled and/or with complications);
- active tuberculosis (current or previous) OR current latent tuberculosis (LTBI);
- receiving other immunosuppressing therapy;
- individuals receiving home care OR receiving any level of Community Living disABILITY Services supports (or as per family physician determination of equivalent levels of family support).