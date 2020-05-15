WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba has extended its province-wide state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province announced on Friday that the state of emergency will take effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 for an additional 30 days. No new public health orders were announced with the extension of the state of emergency.

In a news release, the province said the Emergency Measures Act enables the province to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the spread of the virus.

"A state of emergency allows the government to take quick action to support Manitobans when they need it most," the release reads.

The state of emergency was first declared in Manitoba on March 20 and was later extended on April 20.

This news comes after Manitoba's public health officials announced on Friday that there are no new cases of the virus. This is the third straight day Manitoba has reported no new cases.