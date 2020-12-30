WINNIPEG -- For those who are unsure about what to do with their Christmas trees now that the holidays are over, one Manitoba farm wants to use them as goat food.

Aurora Farms, located in St. Norbert, Man., is collecting Christmas trees and feeding them to its herd.

According to the farm, goats enjoy snacking on needles and bark, and also use the tree branches to scratch any tough to reach spots.

The trees also provide the animals some greens and vitamins during the winter months.

“The Christmas trees are just a great nutritional boost,” said Louise May from Aurora Farms.

“But they also work as what we a call a vermifuge, which gets rid of worms, sort of a natural de-wormer for goats. So it’s really great for that purpose as well.”

Anyone interested can drop their tree at the farm throughout the week between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Decorations and tinsel must be removed from the tree.

The farm itself is currently closed to visitors, but people can still watch the animals from inside their cars.

