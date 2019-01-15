

The Canadian Press





Manitoba has decided to make permanent a film and video production tax credit that it says is one of the biggest in Canada.

The tax credit was to expire at the end of this year but Manitoba Culture Minister Cathy Cox says film production in the province is booming and her government wants to make sure it stays that way.

“It's an important contributor to our economy and we know that by removing that sunset clause, it'll only get bigger and better here in Manitoba,” said Cox.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the industry can expect more good news in the spring budget.

An outside consultant recommended in 2017 that the province reduce the tax credit to a level in line with other western provinces.

-With a file from CTV Winnipeg