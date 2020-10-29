WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba First Nation has moved to Code Orange restrictions.

Sagkeeng First Nation announced on Oct. 26 that it will be closing down the community for a 14-day period due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across Manitoba.

According to a public notice from the First Nation, Code Orange means community transmission of COVID-19 is at a medium level; new clusters are forming, but they can be controlled through self-isolation, testing and contact tracing; and the healthcare system can manage the case levels.

The First Nation’s Code Orange restrictions include:

Limiting gatherings to five people;

Only allowing the 262 members and long-term residents on the First Nation;

Adding restrictions, if necessary, to the George M. Guimond Personal Care Home;

Closing Katrina Rae Daycare;

Keeping K-12 schools at level 3, which means closed with remote learning;

Closing Sagkeeng First Nation offices, with staff working from home;

Keeping essential services open, but with restrictions and reduced hours;

Keeping essential private businesses open, but with restrictions and reduced hours;

Restricting funerals to immediate family members only, with no wake services. Public health orders must be followed and masks are mandatory;

Keeping VLTs open for Sagkeeng residents and spouses, but with reduced hours;

Mandatory masks and handwashing/sanitizing;

Social distancing of two metres at all times;

Not allowing children under 12 to go into public establishments;

A community curfew from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.; and

Keeping checkpoints in place with minimal contact tracing questions.

The chief and council of Sagkeeng will re-evaluate the community closure on Nov. 9.