WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba First Nation has moved to Code Orange restrictions.

Sagkeeng First Nation announced on Oct. 26 that it will be closing down the community for a 14-day period due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across Manitoba.

According to a public notice from the First Nation, Code Orange means community transmission of COVID-19 is at a medium level; new clusters are forming, but they can be controlled through self-isolation, testing and contact tracing; and the healthcare system can manage the case levels.

The First Nation’s Code Orange restrictions include:

  • Limiting gatherings to five people;
  • Only allowing the 262 members and long-term residents on the First Nation;
  • Adding restrictions, if necessary, to the George M. Guimond Personal Care Home;
  • Closing Katrina Rae Daycare;
  • Keeping K-12 schools at level 3, which means closed with remote learning;
  • Closing Sagkeeng First Nation offices, with staff working from home;
  • Keeping essential services open, but with restrictions and reduced hours;
  • Keeping essential private businesses open, but with restrictions and reduced hours;
  • Restricting funerals to immediate family members only, with no wake services. Public health orders must be followed and masks are mandatory;
  • Keeping VLTs open for Sagkeeng residents and spouses, but with reduced hours;
  • Mandatory masks and handwashing/sanitizing;
  • Social distancing of two metres at all times;
  • Not allowing children under 12 to go into public establishments;
  • A community curfew from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.; and
  • Keeping checkpoints in place with minimal contact tracing questions.

The chief and council of Sagkeeng will re-evaluate the community closure on Nov. 9.