Manitoba First Nation, researchers growing veggies with enhanced nutrition

The University of Manitoba is working with Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) to grow vegetables with enhanced nutritional value as a way to address diet-related diseases in the community.

This is being done through the optimization of a vertical smart farm, which began as a pilot project on OCN in 2016

“We’re trying to improve the nutritional content and the quality of the produce being grown by modifying growing conditions and conditions post-harvest to hopefully enhance nutrients or medicinal compounds in the vegetables to make them better at fighting disease, specifically diabetes,” said Breanne Semenko, a registered dietician and PhD student involved in the project.

Semenko explained researchers are using environmental manipulation, not genetic modification, to enhance the nutrients. This includes lighting, water, nutrients, and post-harvest processing and handling.

She noted that OCN is dealing with high rates of diet-related disease, and the project hopes to bring more fresh food sources to the community.

“The soil isn’t as fertile up north, unfortunately, so it isn’t as easy to grow some of the leafy greens and whatnot that we’re growing in the farm currently,” she said.

“It’s also just a lot more expensive for communities to be able to afford the produce that’s getting shipped up.”

Cabbage, broccoli, lettuce, kale and Brussels sprouts are currently being grown on the farm.

Semenko noted that the smart farm produce is even slightly sweeter than traditional veggies.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Scott Andersson.