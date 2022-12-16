Manitoba government offering technical, financial resources to study on searching landfill
The Manitoba government is now part of an Indigenous-led oversight committee on the feasibility of searching landfills for missing women.
Premier Heather Stefanson spoke on the issue late Friday afternoon, offering provincial resources and financial support.
"The Government of Manitoba will of course participate as well and we will provide any technical resources and expertise that are needed and contribute to the effort financially,” Stefanson said.
It's part of an effort to find the remains of Marcedes Myran, 26, and Morgan Harris, 39, who Winnipeg police believe are the victims of an alleged serial killer.
Jeremy Skibicki, 35, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Myran, Harris, 24-year-old Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman given the name Buffalo Woman.
A forensic anthropologist advising the committee tasked with finding Myran and Harris believes the women's remains can be found at Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg in the R.M. of Rosser.
It's a site 1.6 hectares in size, roughly the equivalent of two football fields.
Detectives believe Myran and Harris were taken there this past May.
Tracy Rogers, a forensic anthropologist from the University of Toronto Mississauga, said finding their remains is possible despite the passage of time.
"I would say that it isn't unlikely because if they're there then a careful search would hopefully reveal them,” Rogers said in an interview from Hamilton.
Rogers was the primary forensic anthropologist in the search of serial killer Robert Pickton's farm 20 years ago.
At Prairie Green, police said 10,000 truckloads of refuse and 1500 hundred tonnes of animal waste were dumped at the site by the time police learned the women may be there.
The trash was also compacted under around 12 metres of heavy mud and clay.
Rogers said while it would be a complex excavation, some of those roadblocks could potentially be used to the advantage of searchers.
"If those went in in a layer then it might be possible to dig fairly aggressively where you reach a layer where there's animal remains that can be recognized and then more slowly work below that level to kind of pinpoint the area where the women were deposited,” Rogers said.
Rogers said excavating the landfill would require using heavy equipment.
She said material could be transferred to trucks and mechanically sorted into larger, mid-size and smaller objects which could then be put on conveyor belts to be searched by people with experience searching for human remains.
Rogers said that was the process used on the Pickton farm and she thinks it could work at Prairie Green as well.
Brian Paulsen is the assistant chief of police in Sturgis, SD and was part of a landfill search in 2003 when he worked in Nebraska. He also researched and wrote about other landfill searches in the United States and how they were handled.
While the search he was a part of wasn't successful, he said success is possible.
"The success rate was much higher within the first 30 days. After 30 days of searching, the successful results drop dramatically," said Paulsen.
He noted it is helpful to know exactly where to search and if landfill staff and operators are able to provide additional assistance and expertise about the area.
If a search does commence, Paulsen said there are things both governing officials and police need to be aware of.
"The first thing I would talk with the governing bodies and tell them that they need to be in it for the long haul. Don't promise families or give families a false sense of security that you're going to go in and search a landfill and then say we're searching for five days and be done," he said, adding they should be committed for anywhere from 30 to 60 days.
"For law enforcement, it's just, take time for yourself. My guys and gals were living and breathing this case for seven months until we came out of that landfill…it weighed on them, it worked on them."
Safety for those searching was also a key point for Paulsen, making sure that everyone had the proper protective equipment and knew the boundaries of the landfill. He also said it is important that the appropriate mental health supports are available and that follow-up is conducted, even after the search ends.
The federal government said it will cover the cost of a study on the feasibility of searching the landfill.
Sandra DeLaronde, director of the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit-Plus People Implementation Committee, said conducting a study on searching the landfill is critical.
"It is about finding dignity for those that have gone on and also peace and justice for the families that have been left behind,” DeLaronde said.
After declining to search initially Winnipeg police are now also part of the committee and assigned a detective to take part, according to Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick who's leading the feasibility study oversight committee.
Merrick said the completed study will contain recommendations on how to proceed.
"I hope within a short period of time that we are able to do the submission and that it be approved in a short period of time, as well,” Merrick said. “So I'm very optimistic that we can get things done."
Prairie Green landfill where investigators believe Harris and Myran were taken will stay closed indefinitely, Stefanson said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
2 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in attack in Mali, UN says
Two UN peacekeepers from Nigeria were killed and four others wounded in an attack Friday on a peace patrol in the town of Timbuktu in northern Mali, the United Nations said.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
2-year-old rescued after being swallowed by hippo
A hippo has attacked a 2-year-old boy in Uganda, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out, a statement from the Uganda Police Force said on Friday.
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Scientists discover hammerhead shark nursery in Ecuador's Galapagos
A team of researchers has discovered a nursery of baby hammerhead sharks off an island in Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, a finding that could help protect the species from the threat of extinction.
Regina
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
Lithium company sees potential for southeastern Sask.
Inside Prairie Lithium’s Emerald Park facility, the company is perfecting a method to process a mineral in extremely high demand amid a rising demand for batteries.
Saskatoon
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
-
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
-
'Expecting to sellout tomorrow': Christmas Trees running out at some Saskatoon stores
As Christmas Day is on the horizon, trees are starting to dwindle at stores in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents
A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.
-
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
Edmonton
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton
A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.
-
Edmonton sharpshooter says Ottawa missing the mark by banning 1,500 guns
Matthew Oliver is Metis and a former competition shooter. He feels Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ban on certain firearms unfairly targets both of those groups.
Toronto
-
Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
-
Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims
A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
-
Portion of Dundas Street West that closed due to sinkhole expected to reopen Monday
A portion of Dundas Street in the city's west end that has been blocked following the discovery of a sinkhole last month could reopen as early as next week.
Calgary
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought
A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Calgary firefighters finish second in LEGO Masters season finale
The season finale of Fox-TV's Leg Masters reality show featured a perfect (snow) storm of sorts, when all the finalists turned out to be Canadians.
-
Victim of deadly Douglasdale shooting identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
-
Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort shuts down 'until further notice'; RBQ issues safety order after gondola falls
The Quebec government has ordered five ski lifts at the popular Mont-Sainte-Anne resort to be shut down after a gondola fell down to the ground last weekend.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
-
Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University after student dies from meningococcal disease
A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease. Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering in hospital.
-
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Flu season is in full swing earlier than usual across Nova Scotia this year, and the province's chief medical officer of health is urging the public to exercise caution during the holidays.
Kitchener
-
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
-
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco Arcuri
Francesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heart
Kitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
Vancouver
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
-
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next week
Vancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
-
Crown wants 15 years without parole for Langley, B.C., man who killed family members
The sentencing for a Langley man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting their home on fire got underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how long average ER stays are on Vancouver Island
People visiting emergency rooms in Greater Victoria this year had to stay slightly longer than they did the year before, according to Island Health.
-
Two U.S. towns declare rights for critically endangered southern resident killer whales
Earlier this month, on Dec. 5, the Washington state city of Port Townsend, located just south of Victoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, signed a proclamation declaring rights for southern resident killer whales.
-
Vancouver Island snowfall to begin this weekend, but exact totals unclear
While snow is expected across Vancouver Island starting this weekend, exact timing and snowfall totals are hard to nail down for the weekend and through the bulk of next week.