Manitoba government releases plan for more camping options and park upgrades

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is promising improvements at many provincial parks, including an additional 45 yurts in the coming years.

The 10-year, $110-million plan includes more modern washrooms, more campsites with electrical service and more amenities in popular areas such as the Mantario trail.

Natural Resources Minister Greg Nesbitt says the work will address a growing demand for camping, especially among people who want comfort options.

The announcement follows a consultant's report last year that suggested more camping options, including yurts at Birds Hill Provincial Park north of Winnipeg.

Nesbitt says that could happen in the future, but for the next couple of years, yurts will be added in two parks in western Manitoba -- Duck Mountain and Asessippi.

The consultant's report also suggested raising camping fees, but Nebitt says the government has no plans to do so at present.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023