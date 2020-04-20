WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Monday it’s renewing its call for medical gloves and masks to help in its fight against COVID-19.

The province said in a news release it is specifically looking for nitrile and vinyl gloves, N95 masks and testing swabs, noting its invested $400 million to accelerate the rate of procurement of supplies.

MANITOBANS STEPPING UP TO HELP

The province said a number of businesses and organizations have already stepped up to help through donations and the procurement process.

It noted it’s partnered with a Manitoba Company, MWG Apparel Corp., to retool production lines to give Level 1 isolation gowns to frontline healthcare workers. The province said the company is providing up to 200,000 gowns to the government on a priority basis, which supports 43 jobs in Manitoba.

The Manitoba government is looking for businesses that are able to give supplies or that can scale up production lines to develop made-in-Manitoba products. Businesses can go online to register their interest.

Shared Health is also looking for companies that have personal protective equipment (PPE) available. Businesses that have necessary supplies that are clean, in original packaging and in usable condition, can donate them at several drop-off locations in the province.