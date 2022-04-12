Manitoba government to release 2022 budget on Tuesday

The Manitoba government is set to release its 2022 budget on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Finance Minister Cameron Friesen hinted that the budget would include support for immigration and settlement services as Manitoba prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

Friesen skipped the tradition of buying new shoes before tabling the budget, and instead presented shoeboxes to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Manitoba. The shoeboxes were filled with hygiene items for people forced to flee Ukraine.

In a pre-budget announcement last week, Premier Heather Stefanson and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston announced the province is investing $15 million to strengthen the long-term care system. This initial funding will be used to implement the 17 recommendations in the Stevenson Review, which is an independent report that came after a COVID-19 outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates as more information becomes available.

- With files from The Canadian Press.