Manitoba Green Party chooses new leader

The Green Party of Manitoba (GPM) has elected a new leader.

The party announced at its annual general meeting Sunday that Janine G. Gibson has been elected as the new leader of Manitoba's Greens.

Ranked voting took place online from March 13 – 26, with Gibson receiving more higher-preference votes than the other three candidates. Turnout in the leadership vote was 54 per cent.

"I am excited and humbled at the confidence expressed in my leadership during these challenging times,” said Gibson in a news release.

"I very much appreciate the dedicated volunteers with our GPM and plan to work as diligently to build membership and ensure we Greens are on the 2023 ballot in every Electoral District across Manitoba," the release continued.

Gibson takes over for James Beddome, who was elected the party's first leader in 2008.

She is an experienced Green Party candidate who has run four times for MLA and is planning to run again in LaVerendrye. As an Agriculture Consultant, Gibson works to shift farms and industry toward sustainable operations.

Gibson intends to appoint all three competitors for the leadership to offices as deputy leaders and shadow ministers.