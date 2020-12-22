WINNIPEG -- Manitoba enforcement officers issued 35 tickets in one week for people holding gatherings in private residences.

According to the province’s latest enforcement update, between Dec. 14 and 20, enforcement officers gave out 283 warnings and 62 tickets for breaking public health orders, which came to a total of $75,784. This week’s tickets include:

Two $5,000 tickets to businesses for various offences;

48 $1,296 tickets to individuals for various offences; and

12 $298 tickets to people failing to wear a mask in indoor public places.

The two Winnipeg businesses fined $5,000 were 157953 Alberta Ltd., operating as Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre, and Iglesia ni Cristo Church.

With the holidays coming up, the province is highlighting the fact that 35 tickets were handed out due to gatherings at private residences, and reminding people that public health orders are still in effect over the holidays.

“Under current public health orders, Manitobans can still engage in outdoor recreational activities and outdoor skating rinks can open,” the province said in the enforcement update.

“Participants are reminded to maintain a separation of at least two metres from each other unless they reside at the same residence. In addition, people must not engage in activities as part of a group of more than five , unless they all reside in the same household.”

The province added that the municipalities and organizations that run these facilities need to take reasonable steps to make sure people are aware of the public health orders.

Since April, Manitoba has given out 1,490 warnings and 559 tickets, which has resulted in more than $837,000 in fines.

Manitobans can report compliance and enforcement issues online or by calling 204-945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862.