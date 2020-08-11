WINNIPEG -- After five consecutive days of double-digit case numbers, provincial health officials have announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin Tuesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, three are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region. The cases include a woman in her 20s and two men in their 30s. One case is a man in his 20s in the Winnipeg Health Region,

There have been 562 cases in the province since early March.

The province also announced that the positivity rate is currently 1.27 per cent.

There are currently five people in hospital, with three people in intensive care. Manitoba has 194 active cases and 360 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at eight.

On Monday, 1,059 tests were completed.

The province has also updated testing numbers from the weekend.

On Friday, 2,062 tests were completed; another 1,553 were performed on Saturday, and 1,364 tests were completed on Sunday. There have been 104,841 tests since early February.

Health officials are also warning of additional exposure related to the Tim Hortons in Brandon along the Trans-Canada Highway.

It was originally reported that the potential exposure happened on Aug.1, and now officials are warning that exposure could have also happened on Aug. 3 and 4. The risk of transmission is still considered low at this location.

A new testing site will be opening in Brandon on Aug. 12 at the Keystone Centre.

It will be open Monday to Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and on Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.