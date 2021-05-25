WINNIPEG -- Climbing COVID-19 hospitalization rates has forced an overwhelmed Manitoba health-care system to look for federal help, as ICU admissions jump from 50 in April to 170 already in May, according to the province.

“We are the worst in North America,” said Dr. Perry Gray, provincial lead, medical specialist services, and chief medical officer with Shared Health.

The main message from health officials is that of complying with public health orders.

“Right now, we need a very strict public health strategy and we need compliance with that strategy,” said Gray.

Resistance to COVID-19 testing has also been a problem, according to Gray. Of the 296 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Friday, 129 of them tested positive for the virus after going to the hospital. That number includes 21 patients in the ICU.

According to Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, about 70 percent of people admitted to hospitals and ICU were not vaccinated. That includes both people who had been vaccinated, but their bodies had not yet built up antibodies, and those who are still waiting to get their shot.

ICU capacity in the province has increased from a pre-pandemic level of 72 to 140, and that number is expected to increase to 146 as the province delays surgeries and staff are being redeployed.

To help deal with filling ICUs, the province has sent already sent at least 18 patients to hospitals outside of the province. Right now Ontario has agreed to accept a minimum of 20 people, but that number has almost been reached. Discussions are currently underway with Saskatchewan and North Dakota for help.

Federal help is on the way. Twelve critical care nurses are expected next week with a potential total of 50, as other jurisdictions begin to offer help.

The Canadian Armed Forces are also offering up patient transportation services, being able to do two daily flights with two patients each time. The patients chosen for transfer will be made by senior physicians and will be those in the middle ground of case severity, according to Gray.

Other federal help includes 50 plus Statistics Canada staff for contact tracing, one or two epidemiologists, and three medical lab techs for testing.

The overall effect of the pandemic is unknown for non-COVID patients, as delayed surgeries and procedures are hard to track if those procedures are not scheduled according to Gray. But he estimates there are thousands of Manitobans negatively impacted each week.