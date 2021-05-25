WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1,035.

The deaths were a man in his 30s from Winnipeg and a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health Region. Her death was linked to B.1.1.7 variant.

Officials also updated the details on the four deaths that were reported Monday.

Two deaths were from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s, and both were linked to the B.1.1.7 variant.

The other two deaths were men in their 70s both from the Southern Health Region.

The province also saw a significant dip in new cases as 259 were added, pushing the total to 49,046.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 13.8 per cent.

Winnipeg once again had the highest number of new cases with 187 and the test positivity rate is 15.9 per cent.

The Southern Health Region had 28 new cases, 15 were identified in both the Interlake-Eastern area and the Prairie Mountain area, and 14 cases came from the Northern Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 4,945 active cases and 43,066 people have recovered.

There are 253 people in hospital with active COVID-19, including 59 people in ICU.

Another 61 people are no longer infectious, including 20 in intensive care.

On Monday, 2,398 tests were performed, bringing the total to 751,948 since February 2020.