WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s health minister has officially received a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement released on Thursday, Health Minister Heather Stefanson said she got the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre.

“The best choice for your vaccine is the first one that is available,” Sefanson said.

“I encourage all Manitobans to be immunized as soon as you are eligible to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.”

Stefanson joins a number of other Manitoba leaders who have also received their COVID-19 vaccine, including Premier Brian Pallister, Dr. Brent Roussin, MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee and AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, are scheduled to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

- With files from CTV’s Ben Cousins.