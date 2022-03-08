Manitoba highways closed due to poor visibility now reopened

The province closed a number of highways, including the Perimeter and Trans-Canada, due to icy conditions and poor visibility on Tuesday, but they have since reopened.

As of Wednesday morning, all the southern Manitoba highways that were closed due to poor driving conditions are open. However, the province is reporting that some are partly covered in snow or ice, and some may have snowdrifts.

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for most of southern Manitoba on Tuesday, but this advisory has since come to an end.

- With files from CTV’s Colleen Bready.