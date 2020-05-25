WINNIPEG -- A residential home-care company in Manitoba is facing more than $5,000 in fines for breaking emergency health orders.

According to the Manitoba government, Daughter on Call in Brandon, Man., was ticketed $2,542 on May 15 for failure to “comply with a public emergency health order, namely direction given to take immediate and adequate precautions to control or minimize the risk of transmission of a communicable disease.”

Then on May 21, Daughter on Call in Carberry, Man., was also issued a fine for $2,542 for breaking public health measures, specifically a health hazard order from May 14, 2020.

The home-care business has not been closed down.

Other Manitoba businesses that have been fined for breaking public health orders include: Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails and Ruby Nail Bar.

Manitoba can issue tickets for $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for not following the health orders.