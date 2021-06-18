WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said they have arrested homicide suspect Eric Wildman early Friday morning in Ontario.

In a brief news release, RCMP said members of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested Wildman at a home just outside Belleville, located about 190 kilometres east of Toronto.

RCMP said they will release further updates later on Friday. They have scheduled a news conference at their Manitoba headquarters in Winnipeg for 10:30 a.m. CT.

Wildman had been the subject of an intense manhunt that had focused on his property near Stead, Man., and the Whiteshell Provincial Park area. He is considered a suspect in the death of Clifford Joseph, 40, who was reported missing in Manitoba on June 7.

Several sightings of a rented vehicle Wildman was believed to be driving were reported in Manitoba earlier this week. His own vehicle had been discovered by police with weapons and replica police gear inside of it.

This is a developing story. More to come.