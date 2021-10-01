Manitoba hospital patients could be transferred to other facilities to maintain ICU capacity: province

WINNIPEG -

As COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions increase during the fourth wave in Manitoba, the province is putting in new protocols to maintain ICU capacity.

According to the province, COVID-related hospital admissions have increased by 26 per cent in the past week, and ICU admissions have increased by 17 per cent during that same period.

Dr. Brent Roussin noted these admissions are largely among the unvaccinated population.

He said if these increases continue, access to other medical care in hospitals will have to be reduced or halted to ensure sufficient ICU capacity for COVID-19 care is available.

Roussin said cases in the Southern Health region could double in less than three weeks, with an estimated 93 cases per day.

“That alone could place the province’s health system at risk,” said Roussin.

In response to the pressure building on the healthcare system, the province said new protocols will be put in place to protect capacity at sites that support patients in the ICU, as well as those in need of surgery.

The province noted patients admitted to a hospital or health-care facility will be assessed for their individual requirements and may be transferred to another facility in Manitoba to better meet their needs while maintaining ICU capacity. This includes patients who live in Winnipeg.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said staffing for ICUs has been intensified, with more nurses now trained to support critical care patients.