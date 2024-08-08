Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working in the Interlake

A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.

Hydro said the employee was doing work related to a power outage Thursday morning and the cause of death is under investigation.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the individual's loved ones, friends and coworkers," said Allan Danroth, the president and CEO of Hydro, in a news release.

Hydro said there is no risk to public safety and the company is cooperating with authorities.

Manitoba Hydro will not be releasing the employee's name to respect the privacy of the family.