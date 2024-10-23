Manitoba inmate arrested again after being released by mistake

A Manitoba inmate who was released from custody by mistake has been arrested, according to Winnipeg police.

Police were told on Tuesday that 27-year-old Mark Phillip Traverse was released from custody in error.

He was charged in 2023 with manslaughter in connection with an assault dating back to April 2023.

At the time, officers were called just after midnight to the 300 block of Princess Avenue for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

Police met with the 25-year-old man, who was then taken to hospital in unstable condition.

An investigation found the victim, Leo Charles Martin-Shea, was assaulted on the east side of Main Street and Stella Avenue days earlier.

According to police, Martin-Shea went home after the assault, and police and emergency responders were not called until his condition worsened.

Officers say Martin-Shea’s injuries were ‘life-altering’ and he died in hospital days later.

Wednesday night, police sent an update saying Traverse had been found and arrested in Gypsumville, Man., without incident.

Incident under review: Manitoba Justice

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, a provincial spokesperson said Manitoba Justice was aware of the incident.

"As a result, a review of the incident has been triggered and training protocol is being enhanced to mitigate future risk."

The spokesperson declined to disclose where the inmate was being held, and how he came to be released.